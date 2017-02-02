ENTERTAINMENT

Feb. 4

King Washington

Sit down with King Washington and hear the latest of their new material and see both acoustic side and other new tunes off their new upcoming album, due in early 2017.

Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 4

Cost: $20

Details: http://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Feb. 4

Fartbarf

Three unassuming, well-mannered and fun-loving fellows from a town near the sea. Regressed, mutated and collectively known as Fartbarf, they somehow bring us all into the future, captivating audiences with relentless melodies, robotically tight rhythms, and danceable beats by use of a strict limitation of tools at hand; vintage analog synthesizers, vocoders, drum machines, analog modular systems and live drums.

Time: 12 p.m. Feb. 4

Cost: $10

Details: www.alexsbar.com/event/1400361-fartbarf-long-beach

Venue: 2913 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Feb. 10

Adrian Marcel

Adrian Marcel picks up the torch for Oakland and timeless rhythm and blues on his debut mixtape, 7 Days of Weak.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10

Cost: $20 to $200

Details: www.solvenue.com/event/1395582-adrian-marcel-carson

Venue: SOL Venue, 313 E. Carson St., Carson

Feb. 11

A Special Evening of Music for Friends and Lovers

Treat someone special to a truly memorable Valentine’s Day. Enjoy a delicious dinner followed by a seductive concert experience featuring the smooth stylings of some of today’s top contemporary musicians.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11

Cost: $70 to $175

Details: (562) 424-0013; www.rainbowpromotions.com

Venue: Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

Feb. 11

Willie Watson

Watson, formerly of Old Crow Medicine Show is a leading pioneer in the renaissance of traditional and old-time music.

Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 11

Cost: $25 to $60

Details: www.grandvision.org

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Feb. 12

Stars of Tomorrow

This top international ensemble of advanced students from the renowned USC Thornton School of Music was selected by Director of Chamber Music Karen Dreyfus and coached by Professor of Violin and Chamber Music Lina Bahn.

Time: 2 p.m. Feb. 12

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 316-5574

Venue: Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates

Feb. 12

Lockout Station

Drawing upon flamenco and jazz-fusion influences as well as the avant-garde, Lockout Station uses complex harmonies, difficult grooves and winding melodies to evoke impressions of strange and other-worldliness.

Time: 4 p.m. Feb. 12

Cost: $20

Details: http://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

THEATER

Feb. 4

Andy Anderson

Andy Anderson is a site-specific performance created by Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre for the Anderson House designed by Aaron G. Green. With original music performed live by Yvette Cornelia and the Treehouse, intimate choreographies will happen in the living room or kitchen, the master bedroom and the zen garden. A culminating performance by the pool will feature the three dancers and four musicians and will draw on the architecture of the home and secretive behaviors of the 1960’s culture of the Rancho Palos Verdes community.

Time: 4:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4

Cost: $150

Details: house-performance.com

Venue: Disclosed to guests only, Rancho Palos Verdes

Feb. 10

Best of the Show

The Best of the Best is an emotional journey through all production themes previously explored previously by Long Beach Community Theater. Themes included parenthood, childhood, the beauty of scars, love & heartbreak, motherhood, fatherhood and forgotten keepsakes and misplaced memories.

Time:

Cost: $20

Details: longbeachcommunitytheater.com, lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, Studio Theatre, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Feb. 10

Evita

Musical Theatre West presents Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s musical masterpiece Evita. The seven-time Tony Award-winning musical captivated audiences with Eva Peron’s passionate and unforgettable true story of her meteoric rise to become Argentina’s champion of the poor and most influential first lady.

Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 10 through 12, 17 and 18, and 23 through 25, 1 p.m. Feb. 12, 19 and 26, 2 p.m. Feb. 18 and 25, and 6 p.m. Feb. 19

Cost: $20

Details: (562) 856-1999, ext. 4; www.musical.org

Venue: Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach,

Feb. 11

A Murder is Announced

The Long Beach Playhouse is pleased to present the Agatha Christie classic, A Murder is Announced in its Mainstage Theatre. In Christie style, the play takes place in a house with several occupants.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through Feb. 11

Cost: $14 to $20

Details: (562) 494-1014; www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Ongoing

Romeo and Juliet Rehearsals

You are invited to Elysium for each and every Romeo and Juliet rehearsal.

Time: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, until March 31

Cost: Free

Details: www.fearlessartists.org/box-office-1

Venue: Elysium, 729 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro

FILM

Feb. 11

Oscar-Nominated Live Action Shorts

Enjoy live action short films at your local theater.

Time: 7 p.m. Feb. 11

Cost: $10

Details: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2714274

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Feb. 13

Finding Joseph I

Finding Joseph I is a feature documentary chronicling the eccentric life and struggles of punk rock reggae singer, Paul “HR” Hudson, a.k.a. Joseph I. The charismatic frontman’s energetic and explosive live performances helped pioneer hardcore punk rock with the Bad Brains, one of the most influential bands to rise out of the 1980’s.

Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 13

Cost: $8.50 to $11.50

Details: www.arttheatrelongbeach.org/our-films

Venue: Art Theatre Long Beach, 2025 E. 4th St., Long Beach

ARTS

Feb. 2

Ann Weber, Sculpture

TransVagrant and Gallery 478 present Ann Weber, Sculpture. Ann Weber’s organic sculpture is abstract, formally elegant and composed of inelegant salvaged cardboard. There are abundant hints of figuration and recognizable objects: think chess pieces, balloons, human torsos, plant forms, and graphic ciphers. An artist reception is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 4. The exhibit opens Feb. 2.

Time: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 4

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 600-4873; www.transvagrant.com

Venue: Gallery 478, 478 W. 4th St., San Pedro

Feb. 2

Sunken City

The mixed media and sculpture assemblage revealing the sights and sounds of Sunken City, San Pedro. The exhibit opens Feb. 2. is currently on view at reet. Please stop by to take

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Cost: Free

Details: (323) 644-8200

Venue: Machine Studio, 446 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Feb. 7

Heated Exchange

Heated Exchange, curated by artist Reni Gower, features the seductive surface, luminous color, and ethereal image layering unique to the encaustic medium. Each artist approaches the process from a distinct perspective that may incorporate scraping, burning, burnishing, incising, dipping, dyeing, or pouring, as well as painting, printmaking, drawing, collage, sculpture, or installation. The exhibit opens Feb. 7

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, through March 9

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 243-3334

Venue: CSU Dominguez Hills University Art Gallery, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson

Feb. 9

Circus Life

Photographer Harry Atwell made a name for himself shooting images in the 1930s at the Chicago Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus. Capturing all aspects of carnival life from the roustabouts to the sideshow, and from the main-stage to the midway.

Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday, through Feb. 9

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 433-4996

Venue: Fingerprints Music, 420 E. 4th St., Long Beach

Feb. 12

Dreamland: A Frank Romero Retrospective

A comprehensive retrospective exhibition of work by legendary Los Angeles artist Frank Romero, encompassing more than 50 years of the artist’s career. Dreamland: A Frank Romero Retrospective is the first solo exhibition of a Chicano artist at MOLAA. It explores the confluence of American pop culture, Latin American heritage and the Chicano experience.

Date: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, Feb. 12 through May 17

Cost: $7 to $10

Details: molaa.org

Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

March 12

Significant Otherness, Sea/Saw

Experience Significant Otherness and Sea/Saw two interesting exhibits at Angels Gate Cultural Center.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 12 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through March 12

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 519-0936; www.angelsgateart.org

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

April 9

Frank Brothers: The Store That Modernized Modern

The exhibition relates the story of Southern California’s largest and most prominent mid-century retailer of modern furniture and design. Based in Long Beach from 1938–1982, Frank Bros. embodied the optimistic post-war ethos of the American consumer.

Date: 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, through April 9

Cost: Free

Details: csulb.edu/org/uam

Venue: California State University Long Beach, University Art Museum, 1250 Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach

COMMUNITY

Feb. 3

Annual California Native Plant Sale

The annual California native plant sale will feature native plants of the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 3

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 782-3989

Venue: Madrona Marsh Nature Center, 3201 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance

Feb. 3

Natalie Baszile

Natalie Baszile’s book Queen Sugar is the mother-daughter story of reinvention focusing on an African American woman, who inherits a sugarcane farm in Louisiana. The former Palos Verdes Peninsula resident will host a talk and book signing.

Time: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Feb. 3

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 377-5501

Venue: Marymount California University, The Commons, 30800 Palos Verdes Drive East, Palos Verdes

Feb. 4

Crab Feed

The Rotary Club of San Pedro is a group of business and professional leaders who aspire to the highest ethical standards in their vocations and who not only help those in need in their own communities but who also seek to advance the cause of peace, understanding and goodwill worldwide through scholarships, youth and adult exchanges and humanitarian projects. Three year ago, they started our annual Crab Feed.

Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 4

Cost: $75

Details: (310) 210-8577; rotarysanpedro.org

Venue: Cabrillo Beach Youth Waterfront Center, 3000 Shoshonean Road, San Pedro

Feb. 4

Freshwater Dance Collective

Freshwater Dance Collective presents an evening of modern dance and contemporary ballet. Kenneth Walker Dance Project also will perform the driving and aerobic Before the Verge.

Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 4 and 2 p.m. Feb. 5

Cost: $10

Details: www.artful.ly/store/events/10739

Venue: Cal State Dominguez Hills, University Theatre, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson

Feb. 8

Hack Nights

Hack the night away with Long Beach’s tech community. Learn a new skill, work on a new or existing project or just build your network. This event takes place every Wednesday. RSVP is required.

Time: 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 8

Cost: Free

Details: http://tinyurl.com/jpe6j8s

Venue: WE Labs, 235 E. Broadway, Long Beach

Feb. 8

Making Good Things Out of Bad Things

Benjamin Scheuer, the Drama Desk Award-winning creator of The Lion talks about making good things out of bad things in an intimate evening of stories, songs and videos. He is a singer, songwriter and survivor of stage-four Hodgkin lymphoma.

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 Feb. 8

Cost: Free

Details: www.csulb.edu/thelion

Venue: The Point at Cal State Long Beach, 1250 Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach

Feb. 11

Romantic Tours

Since Rancho Los Cerritos was built in 1844, it has been the site of great love stories. Visitors will be able to hear these stories firsthand, as costumed interpreters portray former Rancho residents.

Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11

Cost: $20

Details: (562) 206-2053

Venue: Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 Virginia Road, Long Beach

Feb. 12

Designing Gardens for Succulents

Panayoti Kelaidis program is “Designing Gardens for Succulents.” As Head Curator of the Denver Botanical Garden, Kelaidis is considered one of the premier practitioners of the art and science of alpine rock gardening. In this program he will describe how to build and maintain these works of art, especially crevice garden designs using drought-tolerant succulents.

Time: 1 p.m. Feb. 12

Cost: Free

Details: southcoastcss.org

Venue: South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula

Feb. 18

Why Native Plants?

Come learn how San Pedro’s native plants support local biodiversity and deal with drought. Attendees may purchase native plants and walk through a demonstration garden.

Time: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 541-7613; www.pvplc.org/_events/WhitePointWorkshopRSVP.asp

Venue: White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro