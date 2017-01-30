ENTERTAINMENT

Feb. 2

Steinway by Starlight

This concert features world-renowned American pianist, Sean Chen. The concert will also include a classical guitar performance by Cal State Dominguez Hills student Tara Rose Davison, Dr. Scott Morris and David Issacs.

Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 2

Cost: $20

Details: http://tinyurl.com/2017Steinway-by-Starlight

Venue: University Theatre, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson

Feb. 3

The Fire

The fire is a high energy Scottish band with world class fiddling, bagpipes, guitar, bodhran, whistle and bouzouki. The trio includes piper and multi-instrumentalist David Brewer, a guest artist with the Chieftains and originally with Scottish supergroup Old Blind Dogs and popular Celtic band Molly’s Revenge. The other members are Adam Hendey on guitar and bouzouki and International Scottish Fiddle Champion, Rebecca Lomnicky.

Time: 5 p.m. Feb. 3

Cost: $20 to $120

Details: www.grandvision.org

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

THEATER

Feb. 1

Figaro’s American Adventure

This charming opera created by Eli and LeRoy Villanueva, based on Rossini’s popular classic, The Barber of Seville. With his band of sneaky barbers and mercenaries, our wily hero Figaro leads us on a delightful musical goose chase. Ultimately, he outsmarts his adversary, and love triumphs as he helps his friend the Count win the hand of his beloved.

Time: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 329-5345; ArtsTickets@elcamino.edu

Venue: Center for the Arts, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

Feb. 15

Forever Plaid

Once upon a time, there were four guys who discovered that they shared a love for music and then got together to become their idols — The Four Freshmen, The Hi-Lo’s and The Crew Cuts. Rehearsing in the basement of a family plumbing supply company, they became “Forever Plaid.”

Time: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 15 through March 5.

Cost: $35 to $55

Details: http://ictlongbeach.org

Venue: International City Theater at the Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach

FILM

Feb. 6

Farewell to Manzanar



As part of “And Then They Came for Us Symposium,” the 1976 made-for-television film based off the memoirs of Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston will be featured at Loker Student Union. The book describes the experiences of Jeanne Wakatsuki and her family before, during and following their imprisonment at the Manzanar internment camp during World War II. This film will be followed with a talk by actor Clyde Kusatsu.

Time: 4 to 7p..m. Feb. 6

Cost: Free

Details: www4.csudh.edu/uce/EO9066

Venue: Cal State Dominguez Hills, Loker Student Union, Ballroom A, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson

Feb. 7

Go for Broke

As part of “And Then They Came for Us Symposium, 1951 war film dramatizing the real-life story of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II will be featured at the Extended Education Auditorium a Cal State Dominguez Hills. The 442nd was composed of Nisei (second-generation Americans born of Japanese parents) soldiers. This film will be followed with a talk by Rafu Shimpo columnist George Toshio Johnston.

Time: 4 to 7 p..m. Feb. 7

Cost: Free

Details: www4.csudh.edu/uce/EO9066

Venue: CSUDH, EE-1213 Auditorium, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson

Feb. 8

Children of the Camps

As part of “And Then They Came for Us Symposium, the documentary film, The Children of the Camps, will be featured at the Extended Education Auditorium at Cal State Dominguez Hills. The documentary captures the experiences of six Americans of Japanese ancestry who were confined as innocent children to internment camps by the U.S. government during World War II.

Time: 4 to 7p..m. Feb. 8

Cost: Free

Details: www4.csudh.edu/uce/EO9066

Venue: CSUDH, EE-1213 Auditorium, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson

ARTS

Feb. 2

Black Economics: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow

The Andy Street Community Association, along with Councilmember Austin and the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association are hosting Black Economics: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow, a Black History Month Celebration featuring the Forgotten Images Collection.

Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2, 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 3, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 4

Cost: Free

Details: www.andystreetlb.org

Venue: Expo Arts Center, 4321 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach

Feb. 2

San Pedro Waterfront Arts District to Celebrate New Mural

The San Pedro Waterfront Arts District, in collaboration with the Council District 15 Office of Joe Buscaino and the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs asks you to Save-the-Date for a celebration of the new mural in the Lilyan Fierman Walkway. Entertainment will be provided by the Alex Smith trio and there will be art prints of the completed mural available for sale in the walkway.

Time: 5 p.m. Feb. 2

Cost: Free

Venue: Lilyan Fierman Walkway, adjacent to the Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Feb. 28

Primal Origins

Some of the pieces reflect direct connection to the life force contained in prehistoric ponds, and some bring us into the contemporary landscape.

Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, through Feb. 28

Cost: Free

Details: michaelstearnsstudio.com

Venue: Michael Stearns Studio 347, 347 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Ongoing

Resurgence and Rediscovery

Resurgence and Rediscovery demonstrates and enables the growing trend of film photography as smart phones have replaced digital cameras as the popular medium of choice. With smart phones getting ‘better’ all the time, photography has become a lost process for some.

Cost: Free

Details: www.huzgalleries.com

Venue: huZ Galleries, 341 W. 7th St., San Pedro

COMMUNITY

Feb. 9

And Then Came for Us

This 75th Anniversary of Executive Order 9066 symposium, explores the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II. From 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. Kim Yasuda, artist and professor at UC Santa Barbara’s Department of Art will be giving a talk. And then, from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Tom Ikeda, executive director, will present Densho: The Japanese American Legacy Project. Then Satsuki Ina, a filmmaker and psychotherapist will be giving a talk from 7 to 8 p.m. Ina was born in the Tule Lake Segregation Center during World War II.

Time: 1 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9

Cost: Free

Details: www4.csudh.edu/uce/EO9066

Venue: Loker Student Union, 1000 E. Victoria, Carson

Elaine Brown at California African American Museum

Within the past four decades, American prison activist, writer, and former Black Panther Party leader Elaine Brown has been involved with effecting progressive change in the United States. She served the Black Panther Party in numerous capacities including as chairwoman from 1974 to 1977, ran for public office in Oakland in 1973 and 1975, and continues to work for social change. Join in on an enlightening evening.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22

Cost: Free

Details: (213) 744-2024, rsvp@caamuseum.org

Venue: 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, Los Angeles