Art Hits the Street

Street art, be it sanctioned or unsanctioned, has become a familiar sight throughout the world. It was once chiefly a form of protest and political expression, street art has emerged as a means to combat urban blight.

Next month the Waterfront Arts District celebrates the completion of a trompe l’oeil style, surrealistically inspired mural created by Luis Sánchez. The mural, titled Soulful Sunrise Melody, is 101-feet long and has already added a welcome touch of grace to 6th Street from its home in the Lilyan Fierman Walkway, adjacent to the Warner Grand Theater.

Sánchez arrived in San Pedro as a muralist who was something of an exile from the downtown Los Angeles arts district. He followed another artist friend, Cherry Wood, who led him to a serendipitous experience in the San Pedro arts district. He soon found himself in a community of artists in the recently opened PacArts building on Pacific Avenue. One of the fortunate accidents in this move was meeting Regina Argenti, his new next-door neighbor at PacArts. Argenti is also a muralist and became Sánchez’ partner and collaborator on the new mural.

As the son of a Cuban artist and a Mexican-Lebanese mother, much of Sánchez’s life has been influenced by migration. Born in Mexico City, his passionate and diverse family includes artists, dancers and bullfighters. He grew up spending hours in his father’s Mexico City art studio.

“I used to watch him paint for endless hours when I was a child,” Sánchez said. “Until I was 15, I didn’t pick up a brush. I already knew everything from watching him.”

As a child, his parents enrolled him in the prestigious Museo de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, where he studied for 10 years until his parents relocated to Seattle. Following college, Sanchez came to Los Angeles.

His mural’s Warner Grand-adjacent location on 6th Street is in downtown San Pedro. That neighborhood has been struggling to recover from lost business. For now, the popular monthly art walk and performances at the Warner Grand still seem to be the most successful approach to rebuilding downtown.

The new mural is just one step in the plans of the Waterfront Arts District, formerly the Arts Culture and Entertainment group, to encourage public art in San Pedro. Linda Grimes, managing director of the district has been inspired by Jason Ostro of the Gabba Gallery Alley Project in the historic Filipino Town of Los Angeles. Ostro, dismayed by the prevalence of graffiti and trash in his neighborhood, decided to take action. He had a vision of turning “blight to bright” by decorating local alleys with colorful artwork. As Grimes chases funding for her vision, she hopes to bring similar transformation to downtown San Pedro. This mural award is part of the City of Los Angeles’ One Percent for the Arts Funding, a collaboration negotiated by the Council 15 Office and the Department of Cultural Affairs, which advances the social and economic impact of arts and culture.

Sanchez began his introduction to San Pedro by painting one of the Department of Transportation boxes on Harbor Boulevard, another project funded by the Waterfront Arts District. It was a small project — and a small paycheck — but helped familiarize him with the opportunities for artists in San Pedro.

When asked if he is concerned about damage by vandals to the mural, Sánchez was philosophical.

“I don’t paint for me,” Sánchez said. “The process is mine, but I hope for the work to find a home. I don’t make it for me; I make it for someone who will appreciate it. I am detached from the work once I am done.”

Sánchez expressed a spirituality that sustains him.

“I have had two kidney transplants in my life that have given me this perspective,” he said. “My work is my lifeline. It has given me tools to get through life. Life became very clear to me after the transplants. Everything I have done has come out of that experience.”

He spoke of his struggle to find the design for his mural. After making a few designs he became frustrated with his lack of inspiration, and he felt a need to visit the wall for insight.

“I walked over to the wall and sat for awhile,” said Sánchez. “I touched the red bricks of the wall. I love the natural, organic feel of the brick. It was a warm sunny day and I stepped back. Suddenly, I experienced a flashing vision and I saw the mural, it was already there. In another dimension, I already painted the mural. I knew that all I had to do is put the paint on the wall.”

A celebration of the new mural will take place prior to the First Thursday artwalk, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. The Lilyan Fierman Walkway, is near 470 W. 6th St. Councilman Joe Buscaino will be present for the ceremony and entertainment will be provided by the Alex Smith trio. Art prints of the completed mural will be available for sale in the walkway.

As part of the mural celebration, the PacArts Gallery will host a group exhibition, featuring Luis Sánchez, Regina Argentin and other notable resident artists. The exhibition will be open from 6 to 9 p.m, during the artwalk. The gallery is at 303 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro.