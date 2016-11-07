Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I find the hard copy of the newspaper.

Click here. (Links to a post with the list.)

How do I renew, cancel, or update my subscription?

Send email to rlnadmin@randomlengthsnews.com

Where can I read Random Lengths News’ Terms of Service and Legal Disclaimer?

Click the links Terms of Service and Legal Disclaimer

What is Random Lengths News’ address and phone number?

1300 S Pacific Ave

San Pedro, Ca 90731

(310) 519-1016

(310) 519-1442

How do I submit a letter to the Editor?

letters@randomlengthsnews.com

What do I do if my question isn’t answered here?

Contact us at the above phone number, email and mailing address.

I’m looking for an article that was in a recent issue of Random Lengths and can’t find it on your Web site. Aren’t all recent articles available on your Web site?

Not all articles published in the print edition appear on our website. You can find the print edition in its totality if you click the following link, which will direct you to our page on issuu.com.

I’m looking for an article that appeared in RLn many years ago. Can I find it on your Web site?

Random Lengths was founded in 1979, but our online archives only go back to 2012. For anything further, call editorial staff at the contact number listed above.

How do I unsubscribe myself from your e-mail newsletters, or change the email address to which they are sent?

How can I order back issues of Random Lengths News?

Call (310) 519-1016

How do I submit a story for possible publication in Random Lengths News?

Send an email to editor@randomlengthsnews.com.

How do I get permission to reprint an article that appeared in Random Lengths News?

Send an email to the Managing Editor at editor@randomlengthsnews.com followed by a phone call to (310) 519-1016.

I’d like to contact a RLn contributor. What’s the best way to do so?

Send an email to letters@randomlengthsnews.com.

